NY Post

Watch Ilhan Omar get booed for a minute straight at a concert in Minnesota featuring a Somalian singer pic.twitter.com/aop1sWJSaS — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) July 3, 2022

Far-left ​Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-Minn.) was met by a chorus of boos​ and calls to “get the f–k out” when she appeared onstage at a music festival in Minneapolis over the weekend. ​ Video from Saturday night’s event featuring Somali singer Suldaan Seeraar​ showed Omar, the first Somali-American elected to Congress, walk on to the stage with her husband Tim Mynett. The crowd at the Target Center promptly unleashed a torrent of boos that lasted for more than a minute. Others in the mostly Somali audience shouted “Get out” and some yelled “Get the f–k out of here.” Omar, a member of the progressive “Squad” that includes Bronx and Queens Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, tried to calm the unruly gathering. “O​K, ​OK, ​OK, ​OK, ​OK, we don’t have all night,” Omar said as she made a “tamp it down” gesture with her hands, the video shows.

Read more