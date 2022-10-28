Democratic Rep. Ilhan Omar took to Twitter to defend herself against “dangerous propagandists” who attempted to crash one of her town halls on Thursday. During the event, people in the crowd called her a “warmonger” over her continued support for Ukraine.

Omar addressed the protesters during the event and again on Twitter, where she defended sending money to Ukraine as it battles against Russian forces.

“I am sorry, you all aren’t ‘anti-war protesters,’ you are dangerous propagandists who are literally making a mockery of the anti-war movement,” she wrote in a pair of tweets.

She added: “I have never had the pleasure of responding to [Russia’s] ridiculous internet disinformation in person before. Thank you for the opportunity”

Omar said the money Congress has sent to Ukraine is for the country’s own defense and should not constitute promoting war. Critics disagree and say it pushes the U.S. and the world closer to nuclear war.

“I am amazed at the nerve that some people have to not be upset with the country literally waging war, but at the country defending itself and those helping them do that,” the Minnesota Democrat added.

And: “I was even told by one of these people tonight, ‘it’s America that started the Russia war,’ seriously wtf.”

