BREITBART:

Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN) took heat online after posting a message in support of an immediate finalization of the damaging Iran Deal, which she claimed would stave off a Middle East conflict.

In a Monday tweet, Omar highlighted the urgency of securing a deal to lift sanctions against the Islamic Republic.

“We are running out time in making peace in the Middle East and avoiding war,” the Minnesota Muslim congresswoman wrote. “It’s time to finalize the Iran deal!”

Despite her attempt to tie the deal to “making peace,” many took to social media to blast her support for acceding to the theocracy.

“Making peace in the Middle East has much more to do with expanding the #AbrahamAccords, allowing Israel to work together with her Arab neighbors on tourism, economic growth & diplomacy, rather than making a bad deal in Vienna to fund the #1 State sponsor of terrorism in the world,” wrote media contributor Joel M. Petlin.

“Running out of time to make peace in the Middle East? @Ilhan We suggest you google Abraham Accords and stop pushing @NIACouncil’s talking points,” wrote Iranian advocacy group Iranian Americans for Liberty (IAL).

