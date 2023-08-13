Rep. Harriet Hageman: David Weiss’s Special Counsel Appointment ‘Epitomizes the Level of Corruption’ in Biden Administration

Rep. Harriet Hageman (R-WY) told Breitbart News that U.S. prosecutor David Weiss’s appointment as special counsel in the Hunter Biden investigation “epitomizes the level of corruption” in President Joe Biden’s administration.

Breitbart News Saturday host Matthew Boyle asked Hageman to talk about her thoughts on Weiss’s special counsel appointment.

Hageman criticized Attorney General Merrick Garland for appointing Weiss, saying it “epitomizes the level of corruption in this administration in Washington, DC, in these long-term bureaucrats who have been within the deep states, whether it is the Department of Justice, the FBI, you name the agency.”

