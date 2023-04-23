Rep. Harriet Hageman (R-WY) on Saturday called for Secretary of State Antony Blinken to appear before Congress to answer questions about his role in the crafting of a letter by 51 former intelligence officials that discredited the Hunter Biden laptop story weeks before the 2020 presidential election.

In an exclusive interview with Sirius XM’s Breitbart News Saturday with host Breitbart News Washington Bureau Chief Matthew Boyle, Hageman, who sits on the Select Subcommittee on the Weaponization of the Federal Government, said:

He better. He needs to. We have either the Judiciary or the Weaponization Committees. We need to find out what happened here. And we need to find out to what extent he is compromised because, again, as secretary of state his obligation and oath is to the United States and the American citizens.

Ohio Republican Reps. Jim Jordan, chair of the Weaponization Committee, and Mike Turner, chair of the Intelligence Committee, on Thursday revealed that former CIA Deputy Director Mike Morell testified to Congress that in October 2020, Blinken — who was then a senior adviser on the Biden campaign — reached out to him regarding the New York Post’s Hunter Biden laptop story, prompting Morell to write a letter signed by 50 other former intelligence officials suggesting the story was Russian disinformation.

