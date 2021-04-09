The Post Millennial:

Several members of Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL)’s staff have come forward in past days, defending him and testifying to his character.

There has even been a statement put forward saying that Geatz’s staffers stand by him in this moment, when he is facing a Department Of Justice (DOJ) probe for alleged trysts with prostitutes and an inappropriate relationship with a minor.

Gaetz himself claims that the investigation is slanted and politically motivated, and that he is completely innocent.

According to The Hill, the statement reads, in part:

“After the shocking allegations last week in the press, we, the women of Congressman Matt Gaetz’s office, feel morally obligated to speak out. During Congressman Gaetz’s time in office, we have been behind the scenes every step of the way. “

“We have staffed his meetings. We have planned his events. We have traveled with him. And we have tracked his schedule.” “Congressman Gaetz has always been a principled and morally grounded leader. At no time has any one of us experienced or witnessed anything less than the utmost professionalism and respect. No hint of impropriety. No ounce of untruthfulness.”

“In our office and under Congressman Gaetz’s leadership, women are not only respected, but have been encouraged time and time again to grow, achieve more, and ultimately, know our value.”

“Many of us started in entry-level positions and have been promoted to positions of leadership within the office. In our professional ecosystem, women are given every opportunity to advance and utilize our talents to help the country in the best possible way.”

“Congressman Gaetz will continue to lead by example and stand for the people of America who have been maligned by the liberal elite.”

“And we will stand with him. While we recognize the scrutiny we will face for making this decision, we take comfort in the hope that more Americans and elected officials will stand up and refuse to remain silent.”

The above statement is signed by “the women of the office of U.S. Congressman Matt Gaetz.”

More at The Post Millennial