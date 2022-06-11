Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-NY) noted Americans’ broad disinterest in Democrats’ hyping of the events on January 6, 2021, on Friday’s edition of the Breitbart News Daily podcast with host Alex Marlow.

Stafnik observed the political and media classes’ focus on Thursday’s primetime production of the House’s select committee hearing ostensibly investigating what it describes as “the January 6th attack on the United States Capitol.” She said Americans, meanswhile, are concerned with increasingly dire economic circumstances wrought by left-wing and partisan Democrat government pursuits.

“While there may be a lot of coverage in the Beltway [and] in Washington, D.C., among media elites, the American people don’t really care when they can’t afford their grocery bills, when they can’t afford to fill up their cars with gas, because the price of gas has doubled, [and] when we potentially are facing food shortages.”

Democrat and left-wing media hype of nonsense amounts to a “distraction” from harms they inflict on Americans, Stefanik held.

Read more at Breitbart