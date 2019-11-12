BREITBART:

Rep. Dan Bishop (R-NC) became the first member of Congress to publicly name the alleged “whistleblower,” whose second-hand complaint sparked the Democrats’ impeachment inquiry, on Twitter Monday evening.

Bishop on Monday responded to a tweet from an individual who suggested that the GOP refrain from using the term “whistleblower,” instead referring to him as “the leaker” or “the operative” or “the deep state spy in the White House.”

The North Carolina congressman said he agreed “100%,” noting that he refuses “to cower before the authoritarian intimidation campaign.”