THE DAILY SIGNAL:

Texas GOP Rep. Dan Crenshaw called New York Democratic Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez a liar after she claimed migrants in detention centers are being forced to drink toilet water.

“She’s getting bolder with her lies on this. This is what’s actually happening and this is what the American people need to understand: People like AOC are operating off of a false premise, and it’s deliberately designed to misinform the American people for her own political ends,” Crenshaw said Tuesday to Fox News’ Martha MacCallum.

Crenshaw’s comments follow accusations made by Ocasio-Cortez about migrant detention centers she visited.

The New York Democrat said agents harassed and disrespected her during a tour of Customs and Border Protection facilities and that the conditions of the facilities were squalid.

“Remember, first there was no crisis at all. OK? Then it was a manufactured crisis. Then it was a crisis completely created by [President Donald] Trump. Then there were concentration camps. Then people are Nazis. Now she’s saying that Border Patrol agents harassed her and forced migrants to drink out of toilets,” Crenshaw said.