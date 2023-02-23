Rep. James Comer (R-KY), chairman of the House Oversight and Accountability Committee, is demanding records and a State Department briefing related to the agency bankrolling a “disinformation” tracking group that is blacklisting conservative news outlets.

Between 2020 and 2021, the State Department-backed Global Engagement Center and National Endowment for Democracy granted $665,000 combined to the Global Disinformation Index, which is taking steps to shut down disfavored speech. Now, the State Department is being pressed for answers by Comer on this funding, which he has called an “attack on the First Amendment,” according to a Thursday letter first obtained by the Washington Examiner.

“American taxpayer dollars should never be used to suppress our First Amendment rights protected in the U.S. Constitution,” Comer told the Washington Examiner. “The fact that the State Department allowed federal funds to flow to foreign organizations who seek to blacklist American news organizations goes against our core values. Secretary [Antony] Blinken must provide the American people with answers about this abuse of taxpayer dollars.”

Republicans, including Comer and House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jim Jordan (R-OH), have continued to raise concerns over the State Department’s ties to GDI, a British entity with two affiliated American nonprofit organizations. GDI compiles a “dynamic exclusion list” with the websites it labels as the foremost peddlers of alleged “disinformation” and stealthily feeds it to advertising companies.

READ MORE