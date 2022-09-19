Rep. Kat Cammack, R-Fla., finds it laughable that Democrats are asserting Texas Gov. Greg Abbott and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis brought forth an “inhumane” treatment to immigrants last week, when the Republican governors sent approximately 50 migrants to Martha’s Vineyard in Massachusetts, before Democratic Gov. Charlie Baker quickly called in 125 National Guard members to oversee the migrant transfer to a military base at Cape Cod.

“The only thing that’s ‘inhumane’ is the commander in chief is now the trafficker in chief,” Cammack told Newsmax Monday afternoon, while appearing on “American Agenda” with hosts Bob Sellers and Katrina Szish.

Cammack referenced President Joe Biden’s indifference to the chaos at the United States-Mexico border, where U.S. immigration officials have endured 17 consecutive months of at least 150,000 migrant encounters — all coming on the Biden administration’s watch.

Cammack said the illegal immigrants must first pay the cartels on the Mexico side, then wear a wristband which designates “how much you are paying, and how much you owe.”

After that, most migrants endure a treacherous crossing at the Rio Grande River entry pass; and if they safely traverse the river, Cammack described the “disgusting” reports of women being raped, or young children being sexually assaulted along the border.

“That’s inhumane,” interjected Cammack, while adding the Mexican “cartels are running the show” at the border.

READ MORE