Breitbart:

The U.S. should use the United Nations International Court of Justice to hold China accountable and force the communist country to pay for the financial cost of mismanaging and covering up the extent of the novel coronavirus outbreak currently plaguing the world, Rep. Jim Banks (R-IN) told Breitbart News Saturday.

Banks’ suggestion came after Sen. Tom Cotton (R-AR) and Rep. Dan Crenshaw (R-TX) introduced a bill on Thursday that would allow Americans to sue Beijing in U.S. federal court for “death, injury, and economic harm caused by the Wuhan Virus.”

Asked how the U.S. can force China, the birthplace of the coronavirus, to pay reparations for the calamitous disease-linked damages inflicted on the world, Rep. Banks, a member of the House Armed Services Committee, told Breitbart News Saturday host Matthew Boyle, “I think the International Court of Justice is a key piece of that.”

The International Court of Justice is charged with settling, in accordance with international law, legal disputes between countries.

Members of American President Donald Trump’s administration can use the U.N. court “to call on” China “to pay back this enormous cost [linked to the coronavirus pandemic], not just to write off the [U.S.] national debt, but to pay the cost around the world for the pain and suffering of people, especially right here in northeast Indiana,” he said.

Read more at Breitbart