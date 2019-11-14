WASHINGTON EXAMINER:

Democratic Massachusetts Rep. Ayanna Pressley confused many when she claimed that 1 in 4 of the world’s people are imprisoned.

Pressley, who is a member of the “Squad,” along with New York Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and Minnesota Rep. Ilhan Omar, unveiled her plan for criminal justice reform titled “the People’s Justice Guarantee.” The proposal would overhaul the justice system in the United States to reduce prison populations and create a system that is “smaller, safer, less punitive, and more humane.”

She announced her proposal in a tweet on Thursday morning. In her tweets, she called the American justice system “racist, xenophobic, rogue, [and] fundamentally flawed beyond reform.” She also claimed that a quarter of the world’s population is locked up in American prisons.

Pressley was likely referring to the statistic that 22% of the world’s incarcerated people are in the United States, but her poorly worded claim that one in four people in the world is jailed in America led many to mock the congresswoman’s math.