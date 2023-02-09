Rep. Angie Craig (D-Minn.) was assaulted Thursday morning in her Washington, D.C., apartment building, her office said.

Her office said the attack does not appear politically motivated.

The assault, which occurred in the building’s elevator around 7:15 a.m., left her bruised, according to a statement from her chief of staff Nick Coe. The lawmaker called 911 and the assailant fled, he added.

“Rep. Craig defended herself from the attacker and suffered bruising, but is otherwise physically okay,” Coe said in a release, noting that “there is no evidence that the incident was politically motivated.”

