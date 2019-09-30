THE DAILY CALLER:

House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff announced Sunday that the whistleblower who filed a complaint regarding President Donald Trump’s call with Ukraine’s president has agreed to testify before the committee, adding that it will likely happen “very soon.”

A whistleblower complaint filed in August accused Trump of pressuring Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to dig up dirt on former Vice President Joe Biden and his son, Hunter Biden, during a July 25 phone call. Following the news, the House of Representatives opened up an impeachment inquiry into Trump.

Schiff said on ABC’s “This Week with George Stephanopoulos” that the whistleblower will likely testify “very soon,” confirming that an agreement has been reached. How soon the whistleblower can testify depends on how quickly Acting Director of National Intelligence Joseph Maguire clears “the security clearance process” for the whistleblower’s lawyers, Schiff said.