Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton recently stated that “a crisis tends to strip away façades and reveal who we are and what we believe. “At best, we become stronger as communities and a nation; at worst, we slip into fear and oppression.” The new information concerning coronavirus is revealing more and more about what we already know to be characteristic of those who love freedom and those who love power. As the number of cases of COVID-19 in the United States begins to flatten and decline, several states are preparing to reopen their economies. It is no longer a partisan issue, as states with Democratic governors — including Montana, Colorado, and Minnesota — also begin to ease restrictions related to COVID-19. In Colorado, retail businesses with curbside delivery can reopen, and elective medical procedures can resume. And in Minnesota, businesses are allowed to reopen as long as they adhere to proper social distancing guidelines. In Virginia, however, a ban still exists on small businesses through May 8, and one of the nation’s longest mandatory stay-at-home orders is still in effect through June 10. Though Virginia doesn’t even rank in the top 15 of all states with COVID-19 cases, citizens have filed a half-million jobless claims in the past six weeks.

