Rental Nation: U.S. Mortgage Applications Crash to Near-30-Year Low

The American dream of home ownership is fading into the distant past under the Biden administration with mortgage applications hitting their lowest level in nearly 30 years, the Mortgage Bankers Association (MBA) said Wednesday. UPI reports the MBA found mortgage applications declined 4.2 percent week-on-week over the seven-day period ending Aug. 18. Joel Kan, the association’s deputy chief economist, blamed the decline on rising interest rates for helping to send the housing market into freefall, continuing a years-long trend driven by an inflationary Biden economy. The rate on a 30-year, fixed-term mortgage stands at 7.31 percent, the highest level since December 2000. Kan observed:

Applications for home purchase mortgages dropped to their lowest level since April 1995, as homebuyers withdrew from the market due to the elevated rate environment and the erosion of purchasing power.



Low housing supply is also keeping home prices high in many markets, adding to the affordability hurdles buyers are facing.

The National Association of Realtors said Tuesday existing home sales are 16 percent below year-ago levels, which it blamed on the lack of available inventory and lending rates for driving the crisis. “Unfortunately, both have been unfavorable to buyers,” the association’s chief economist Lawrence Yun said, according to the UPI report.

