The New York Post:

A renowned Oxford University professor has been accused of stealing fragments of ancient biblical texts and selling them to Hobby Lobby — which has already been embroiled in similar scandals, an investigation revealed.

Dirk Obbink, a celebrated classics professor, has been accused of selling the historic items without permission to the arts and crafts chain, according to a statement by the Egypt Exploration Society, which owns the collection and launched the investigation.

Those items later ended up at the Washington-based Museum of the Bible — founded by Hobby Lobby’s prominent evangelical Christian owners, the Green family, the statement said.