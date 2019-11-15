MEDIAITE:

Mark Levin has spent this week blasting conservative media contemporaries Ann Coulter and Matt Drudge for allegedly turning on the president. But not so long ago the talk radio fixture and best-selling author condemned Donald Trump as a “globalist” hypocrite, mocked Fox News as a “Trump Super PAC,” and firmly labeled himself “Never Trump.”

Levin, who now hosts a weekend Fox News show and the third highest rated conservative radio program — behind Rush Limbaugh and Sean Hannity — launched his all-out offensive after Coulter denounced the president for promising to work with Democrats on DACA and Drudge prominently featured her comments on his influential news aggregation site.

“These people are sellouts, for whatever the reason, and I don’t much care. We have to fight for our liberty and for the future of our children and grandchildren,” Levin said on the Tuesday edition of his radio show, before angrily squeaking out that he doesn’t “give a damn” what the two have to say about the president.

But Levin’s own history — prior to his conveniently timed rebrand to pro-Trump sycophant when it became clear that the Republican Party is the Trump Party — suggests that, in searching for sellouts, he should look in the mirror first.

It’s not an exaggeration to say Levin’s support for Trump changes with the wind, given that he has flipped from loathing him to licking his boots not once, not twice, not thrice, but four times over the years.

While Levin has apparently tried to scrub some of his countless anti-Trump comments from the internet, the conservative blog The Buckley Club kept a running tally of the talk show host’s dramatic reversals. In 2011, Levin mocked and derided Trump for attempting to transition to conservative after years of donating to Democrats and touting relatively liberal political policies.

He said the billionaire is “not a conservative,” suggested that he is lying about being “pro-life,” excoriated him for donating to Rahm Emanuel, and accused him of pandering to Tea Party activists and treating them like they “are really stupid” by pushing a conspiracy about then-President Barack Obama’s birth certificate. Two years later, Levin suddenly began warming to Trump amid his beef with a number of liberal media figures, even inviting him on his show in early 2013. Levin’s public 180 didn’t fully materialize until after Trump promoted one of his books on Twitter, calling The Liberty Amendments: Restoring the American Republic “truly great & important.”