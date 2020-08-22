A new study is raising fresh questions about the efficacy of Gilead Sciences Inc’s anti-viral medication remdesivir in COVID-19 patients.

A randomized, controlled trial of remdesivir in 584 moderately ill COVID-19 patients hospitalized with pneumonia yielded disappointing results in research published on Friday in JAMA. Compared to standard care without remdesivir, a 10-day course of the drug did not show a statistically significant effect on disease course at 11 days after treatment started, the study found.

A five-day remdesivir course did make a statistically significant difference, but one so small that the researchers are not sure it really matters.

