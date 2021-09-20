The FBI confirmed Sunday that the body found in a Wyoming national park is likely that of missing Long Island native Gabby Petito, who disappeared while on a cross-country trip with her boyfriend.

“First and foremost, I would like to extend sincere and heartfelt condolences to Gabby’s family,” an emotional Charles Jones, a supervisory senior resident agent with the FBI office in Denver, said at a press briefing.

“Earlier today, human remains were discovered consistent with the description of Gabrielle ‘Gabby’ Petito,” Jones said. “Full forensics identification has not been completed to confirm 100 percent that we found Gabby, but her family has been notified of this discovery.”

“The cause of death has not been determined at this time,” he added.

The coroner’s office said that an autopsy was scheduled for Tuesday, according to KUTV.

Read more at New York Post