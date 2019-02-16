PAGE SIX:

In the latest twist of the strange and illusive saga surrounding Jussie Smollett, two Nigerian brothers who “have a relationship” with the “Empire” actor were taken into custody in connection with his alleged attack — but later released by Chicago police.

The two men — budding models and actors Abimbola “Abel” and Olabinjo “Ola” Osundairo — were initially detained on suspicion of assault and battery for the alleged hate attack on the actor, according to police.

“Detectives have probable cause that they may have been involved in an alleged crime,” police spokesman Anthony Guglielmi said in a statement on Friday.

But hours later, Chicago Police said the grilling of the brawny brothers revealed new information that led to them being let loose.

“Due to new evidence as a result of today’s interrogations, the individuals questioned by police in the Empire case have now been released without charging,” Guglielmi said.

“Detectives have additional investigative work to complete.”

Chicago cops said the brothers “have a relationship” with Smollett. Their lawyer, Gloria Schmidt, said the brothers have worked on Smollett’s hit Fox drama, and that the three of them are gym buddies who worked out together.

Ola played a prison inmate on ­“Empire” and had a part on the NBC series “Chicago P.D.” last year, according to TMZ and his IMDb page.