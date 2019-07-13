THE WASHINGTON EXAMINER:

Nearly one-third of Earth’s population, some 2.4 billion people, use Facebook every month.

With that kind of reach, the social media giant’s new cryptocurrency, Libra, could become big enough overnight to be deemed “systemically important,” or large enough that its failure might threaten the financial system, Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell told the Senate Banking Committee last week.

If that term prompts a feeling of déjà vu, it should. “Systemically important” was the description coined during the 2008 financial crisis to describe lenders the government propped up with billions of dollars in bailouts. In the decade since, it has become industry shorthand for lenders subject to heightened oversight by the Federal Reserve under a regulatory regime intended to prevent a repeat.

More from the Examiner