‘Colored’

After his firing, the anchor said he meant no disrespect to Harris in using the word

A radio station in Cleveland fired a news anchor this week after he referred to Democrat Kamala Harris as the nation’s “first colored vice presidential candidate,” according to reports.

Anchor Kyle Cornell, 26, used the description of Harris in a news promo spot that aired during WTAM radio’s broadcast of a Cleveland Indians baseball game, Cleveland.com reported.

Some baseball fans quickly posted negative reactions on social media, Cleveland’s WKYC-TV reported.

“The U.S. officially has its first colored vice presidential candidate. More coming up after the game on Newsradio WTAM 1100 Cleveland,” Cornell announced, according to the news site.

“Colored” is considered an outdated term by many people who associate it with slavery and the Jim Crow era of racial segregation and disenfranchisement. But the description continues to be used by the NAACP (National Association for the Advancement of Colored People), a prominent civil rights organization that was founded in 1909.

After his firing, Cornell told WKYC that he meant no disrespect to Harris in using the word.

