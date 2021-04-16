The New York Post:

A referee was body-slammed following a disagreement with a spectator at a girls basketball game this week in Indiana — and police are investigating the violent incident.

Late in the first quarter of a matchup between Indiana Elite and Baylor Basketball (not associated with Baylor University), a Baylor coach disputed a call with a referee during a stoppage in play, the Indianapolis Star reported.

As the Baylor coach and players began to leave the court, a male spectator approached the official and began to record the encounter on his phone. The spectator began berating the referee, which prompted the referee to slap him before the two went at each other.

The incident occurred at the Pacers Athletic Center in the Indianapolis suburb of Westfield.

One of the Baylor players joined in and repeatedly hit the official, while another male spectator started to attack the referee as well. The initial spectator then picked up the ref and slammed him down on the floor. People quickly poured onto the court to break it up.

It is unclear how old the girls basketball teams were. The identities of the official and the participants in the brouhaha are also unknown.

More at The New York Post