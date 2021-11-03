The Washington Post

Democrats reeling from the party’s showing in Virginia on Tuesday night were sharply critical of its direction and agenda – already the subject of months of infighting on Capitol Hill – concluding it was a drag on candidates in this year’s elections and threatened to devastate their efforts to hold on to the House and Senate next year. The results in a state that has become reliably blue in recent years all but confirmed the collapse of the coalition that propelled Democrats to power during the Donald Trump administration and Joe Biden to the presidency. In the election’s wake, there were fresh doubts in the party about Biden’s ability to push his domestic agenda across the finish line, and to repel the new attacks Republicans have opened on culture fronts, especially over schools. Of particular concern was Republican gubernatorial nominee Glenn Youngkin’s inroads in suburban battlegrounds that typified the places where Democrats had won control of the House in 2018 and found renewed strength last year. Democrat Terry McAuliffe’s performance there capped months of frustration in the party over Biden’s declining approval ratings and his unrealized domestic priorities.

