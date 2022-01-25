BREITBART:

Peter Schweizer’s new book Red-Handed: How American Elites Get Rich Helping China Win includes the story of how donations from Communist China to the University of Pennsylvania almost tripled after the university established a “Biden Center” in 2017 and gave former Vice President Joe Biden a professorship.

As the book lays out in detail, the Biden family has a very extensive business relationship with Chinese Communist Party elites, and those elites were not shy about celebrating Joe Biden’s election in 2020 as a golden opportunity to further develop their influence over American government agencies and institutions. (One Chinese conference in November 2020 was so ebullient on this subject that Beijing prudently decided to nuke its video off the Internet just as it began to go viral.)

Three years before Joe Biden was elected president, the University of Pennsylvania made him a professor and established the “Biden Center” to promote his vision of “global leadership” — a vision, Schweizer notes, that viewed Russia as the great looming threat to world peace, but had absolutely nothing negative to say about China.

This should be especially amusing to those who remember the Obama-Biden ticket flinging adolescent taunts at rival candidate Mitt Romney in 2012 because he was supposedly stuck in the 1980s and obsessed with our good friends in Moscow as a Cold War boogeyman. It is, however, consistent with Biden’s stubborn refusal to see Communist China as either a threat to Western security or a competitor for American business interests.

