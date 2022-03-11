BREITBART:

Less than two decades ago, Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates explicitly promised to begin outsourcing the tech conglomerate’s workforce from the United States to China, Peter Schweizer’s new book Red-Handed: How American Elites Get Rich Helping China Win details.

While Gates, then-chairman of Microsoft’s board of directors, appeased the Chinese Communist Party’s (CCP) censorship of the internet, he went a step further — promising the regime that Microsoft would outsource American jobs to China, Schweizer writes.

Chinese Communist Party leader Xi Jinping (right) speaks during a meeting with Microsoft founder Bill Gates during the Boao Forum for Asia (BFA) annual conference on the southern Chinese resort island of Hainan on April 8, 2013. (TYRONE SIU/AFP via Getty Images)

Gates’ Chinese outsourcing scheme was only the start of a lucrative future for Microsoft that would eventually work closely with the CCP and the People’s Liberation Army (PLA).

