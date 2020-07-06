Breitbart:

“The more Chinese students there are, the more they are controlled and used by the Chinese embassy. There are various groups that are set up to monitor their behaviour. So they don’t feel secure. That means you get creeping self-censorship.”

Harkening back to the rhetoric of Mao Zedong during the Cultural Revolution, China’s ambassador in London has called on Chinese university students studying in the United Kingdom to “serve your motherland”, amid growing concern about the influence of Beijing on Western campuses.

In recently unearthed comments made to the Chinese Government Award for Outstanding Self-financed Students Abroad, Ambassador Liu Xiaoming said: “I hope you will carry on the glorious tradition of patriotism. I hope you will always live your personal dreams in the greater cause of striving for the Chinese Dream of national rejuvenation.”

“I hope with what you have learned here and now, you could serve your motherland and people in the future. And I hope your youthful vigour will drive you on as you work harder to realize your dream,” Liu added.

In response to the comments, Professor Christopher Hughes of the London School of Economics told The Times: “The idea of patriotism, in the Chinese context, means supporting the Communist Party. It means wanting unification with Taiwan. It means completely crushing Tibetan aspirations for autonomy. It means crushing Hong Kong. It challenges a lot of our principles of academic freedom.”

……

Currently, there are an estimated 120,000 Chinese students in the United Kingdom. In November, the Foreign Affairs Committee found that students from China are actively engaged in a propaganda effort on campuses to push a pro-CCP narrative and to stifle free speech on sensitive issues for the party such as Taiwan and Hong Kong.

The efforts made by some Chinese students are often organised by university branches of the Confucius Institute, which claims to be merely a vehicle to spread Chinese language and culture, but is in fact a subsidiary of the Chinese Ministry of Education which is under the supervision of the Communist Party’s central propaganda department. There are at present 29 Confucius Institutes throughout Britain, second only to the United States.

Chinese Confucius Institute officials have been accused in Britain of confiscating papers that mention Taiwan as well as shutting down campus events which focused on Taiwan or Tibet.

