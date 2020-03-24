NY POST

Red eyes might be a sign that a patient is very sick with coronavirus, according to a nurse who has been on the front lines of the pandemic. Chelsey Earnest, who works at the embattled Life Care Center in Kirkland, Washington, claims that the eyes are a clear tell that someone is infected, CNN reported. “It’s something that I witnessed in all of them,” Earnest said. “They have, like … allergy eyes.” Earnest said she and her colleagues, along with admitting doctors at a nearby hospital, all noticed the strange symptom. “The white part of the eye is not red. It’s more like they have red eye shadow on the outside of their eyes,” Earnest said.

