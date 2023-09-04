Recovering heroin addict RFK Jr. wants the billions sent to Ukraine to be invested in ‘healing farms’ for Americans struggling with depression and addiction

Recovering heroin addict RFK Jr. has called for billions in taxpayer dollars being sent to Ukraine to be redirected to fund ‘healing farms’ for Americans struggling with drug and alcohol addiction.

The Democratic longshot presidential candidate says there is an ‘epidemic’ of not just substance abuse but ‘loneliness, despair, disassociation, alienation’ – while those in power are ‘addicted to war.’

The 69-year-old points to the thousands being killed by fentanyl and insists it’s time to start spending on the ‘crisis we’re having here at home.’

RFK is no stranger to mental health and addiction challenges.

He was addicted to heroin for 14 years and his ex-wife Mary killed herself in 2012 after a long battle with drugs and alcohol. His 22-year-old niece Saoirse Kennedy Hill died in 2019 after taking a fatal mixture of prescription medications, methadone and alcohol.

He has also been vocal about stopping the cash flow to Kyiv during their war with Russia. It’s one of the many controversial viewpoints that have drawn criticism from his family and led to relatives opposing his 2024 White House bid.

In an exclusive interview with DailyMail.com, he said that instead of ‘warehousing’ people who are desperate and alienated, he wants to start the process of ‘rebuilding communities’ one American at a time.

