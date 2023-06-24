New York City Mayor Eric Adams (D) has been sending border crossers and illegal aliens to other states, and out of the country, after repeatedly blasting Republican governors for enacting similar policies regarding illegal immigration.

According to records obtained by Politico, from April 2022 to April of this year, Adams has spent roughly $50,000 in local taxpayer money to send 114 border crossers and illegal aliens out of New York City to various states, as well as other countries.

In particular, Adams has sent nearly 30 migrants to Florida, 14 to Texas, six to North Carolina, and five to Illinois. Another 56 were sent to other states. Likewise, Adams has sent five migrants to other countries including China, Peru, Ecuador, and Venezuela.

Adams’ office defended the policy, telling Politico that the city “has … worked to connect individuals with friends, family, and networks whether in New York City or outside of it.”

Border crossers and illegal aliens being sent by Adams to other states and countries come as the Democrat mayor has blasted Republican governors like Greg Abbott as “anti-American” for busing migrants out of his state to sanctuary jurisdictions.

