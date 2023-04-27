Around a quarter of high school students identify as gay, bisexual or have a more fluid sexuality, official data suggests.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s biannual youth report found that just 75.5 percent of 14 to 18-year-olds said they were heterosexual in 2021 – a new low.

The remainder said they were either bisexual (12.1 percent), gay or lesbian (3.2 percent), ‘other’ (3.9 percent) or said they ‘questioned’ their sexuality (5.2 percent).

The percentage of students who do not view themselves as straight has more than doubled in recent years — from 11 percent in 2015 to 24.5 percent in 2021.

Rates of alternate sexualities in school-aged children are much higher than the adult population – where about seven percent are gay, bisexual or other.

