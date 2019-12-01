BREITBART

More than one million Swedes are now taking medication for depression, while a study has found people in Stockholm feel insecure due to surging crime. Around one in ten Swedes now take antidepressants, a number that has doubled over the last two decades, becoming one of the countries with the highest use of antidepressant drugs, Swedish broadcaster SVT reports. Mikael Tiger, a psychiatrist and researcher, stated that there are several reasons for the rise, including cheaper medication and less stigma attached to those who take the drugs. The most significant increase in demand for the drugs has been children aged 10 to 14, but it is individuals over 80 years old who have the highest usage of the medication.

