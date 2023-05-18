Border Patrol agents apprehended nearly 10,000 migrants who entered the U.S. between ports of entry during the first seven months of Fiscal Year 23. Of those, more than 8,000 were single adults. The single adult apprehensions exceed the total of all Chinese migrants apprehended during the past six fiscal years combined.

The U.S. Customs and Border Protection Nationwide Encounters report for April shows an explosion in the number of Chinese migrants apprehended by Border Patrol agents this year. In April alone, agents apprehended 3,195 Chinese nationals. This brought the seven-month total for Chinese migrants apprehended in FY23 (which began on October 1, 2022) to 9,753. Of those, CBP reported that 8,207 (84) percent were single adults. Neary 5,200 of these migrants entered the U.S. in the Rio Grande Valley Sector in southeast Texas.

READ MORE