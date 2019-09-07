FOX NEWS:

The U.S. economy added fewer than expected jobs in August – at a time when many Americans are eager to add more positions to their resumes.

As the unemployment rate remained near multi-decade lows, a record-high number of Americans are working multiple jobs, according to data from Deutsche Bank.

In addition, as the gig economy gains steam, more workers have both a full-time and part-time job.

About 5 percent of all workers held more than one job at a time in July.

The trend could speak to wage growth, which has generally remained sluggish in the wake of the financial crisis. For some, the salary of a full-time position is not enough.

Average hourly earnings rose 3.2 percent year-over-year in August, which was above expectations.