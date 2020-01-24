BREITBART

The number of knife crime-related incidents in England and Wales has reached a record high, rising by seven per cent over the previous year. New figures from the Office for National Statistics (ONS) found that in the year to September, police logged 44,771 knife crime offences. There were 617 homicides last year in England and Wales, with 40 per cent of those murders being committed with a knife or sharp object. Helen Ross from the Office for National Statistics Centre for Crime and Justice said: “In the last year, there has been no change in overall levels of crime, however, this hides variations in different types of crime.” “For example, there have been continued rises in fraud, vehicle offences and robbery, and decreases in burglary and homicide,” adding that: “Although the number of offences involving a knife has continued to increase, there is a mixed picture across police forces”.

READ MORE AT BREITBART