Record Crowds of Illegal Migrants Flood Across Open Border in Eagle Pass, Texas as Thousands Stream Through Panama on Way to US

The border invasion is worsening.

Over 7 million illegals walked across the US southern border in Joe Biden’s first three years in office.

The numbers are growing. Bill Melugin reported on Monday that he witnessed the largest mass crossings he had ever seen last night in Eagle Pass, Texas.

Republicans are too weak to impeach DHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas or Joe Biden for their destruction of the US international border and the preventable invasion.

FOX News border expert Bill Melugin reported: “One of the largest mass illegal crossings we have ever seen took place in Eagle Pass, TX this morning, w/ Border Patrol sources telling us over 2,200 people crossed there since midnight. It happened right next to the port of entry, as illegal immigrants continue to ignore Biden admin messaging of “do not come”, & do not fear the promised “consequences” for crossing illegally. Videos from source in MX & our FOX drone team on US side.”

READ MORE