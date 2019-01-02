THE HOLLYWOOD REPORTER:

The stock market is tanking, debt levels are rising, China is locked in a trade war with the United States and economics sage Alan Greenspan recently warned investors to run for cover. No wonder people fear there’s a recession coming.

“When you see all this market volatility, it’s a sign that a lot of people who think very hard about these things and have a lot of money on the line are worried that things are slowing down,” said Charles Ballard, professor of economics at Michigan State University.

If investors’ fears are justified, then the decade of economic growth the world has been enjoying could soon come to an end, leading to significant job losses, a capital crunch and a whole lot of pain.

But what does that mean for the media and entertainment sector, a business that has historically endured financial downturns better than other industries?

Though the movie business has been able to largely weather tough economic times, given that going to local multiplexes is still a relatively cheap form of entertainment, media companies that make and distribute content have become so conglomerated that it’s difficult for them to be totally immune to a financial downturn.

Nearly every major movie studio exists as a small cog in a much larger enterprise, residing alongside television studios, cable businesses or phone companies. These sectors are more likely to feel the impact of a major slump.

For one thing, advertising often takes a hit during a recession as companies look for ways to cut costs. That’s bad news for both the broadcast and cable businesses, which depend on advertising to boost their bottom lines. In 2009, for instance, with the country mired in a downturn, companies cut way back on their print and television spots, pushing total U.S. ad sales down more than 15%. A similar decline could be in store during the next slowdown, causing problems for media giants.

“The media industry is not insulated from broader economic trends,” said media analyst Hal Vogel, head of Vogel Capital Management. “If companies are running on empty, they can’t pay millions for a 30-second spot on the Super Bowl or the Oscars.”

There are other causes for concern that suggest a downturn could be even more damaging to Hollywood. Cord cutting, the industry term for consumers’ abandonment of cable in favor of lower-cost streaming services, has been a major issue for the Disneys and WarnerMedias of the world — companies that have grown rich on retransmission fees. The number of people who canceled pay-TV subscriptions in 2018 grew 32.8%, to 33 million adults, according to research firm eMarketer. That trend could accelerate as disposable income grows tighter and Disney and WarnerMedia launch streaming services that could siphon off bargain hunters tired of writing big checks to Time Warner Cable and Comcast.