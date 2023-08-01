Realtor accused of sipping milk from seller’s fridge fined over $15K and suspended from job

Udderly gross and guilty.

A Canadian real estate agent was slapped with a $15K fine after home surveillance footage captured him going into a client’s fridge between showings and laying his lips on the family’s milk container for a refreshing sip of vitamin D.

“This was unprofessional in so many ways,” seller Lyska Fullerton told The Washington Post.

Relator Michele (Mike) Rose had been waiting for a potential buyer at a client’s home in Kamloops, British Columbia, on July 16, 2022, when he began poking around the seller’s fridge.

Setting his sights on the family’s milk jug, he grabs it and takes a sip straight from the container before placing it back, believing no one would suspect the lactose lawlessness.

READ MORE