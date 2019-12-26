THE WASHINGTON EXAMINER:

President Trump and California Gov. Gavin Newsom traded barbs over the growing homeless population in the state.

In spin room at #DemDebate, @GavinNewsom slams Trump Administration and HUD for doing “nothing” on “housing first,” the priority to solve homelessness. pic.twitter.com/AQXRHUwZys December 20, 2019

Following the Democratic debate last week, Newsom blamed the president’s Department of Housing and Urban Development, led by Secretary Ben Carson, for the rise in homelessness in his state.

“Shelters solve sleep. Housing and supportive services solve homelessness. Housing first. You have a new director on the Interagency Council on Homelessness in the United States appointed by Donald Trump that says housing [comes] fourth,” said Newsom.

He added, “They’re not serious about this issue. They’re playing politics with it … There’s been nothing but division coming and emanating from the folks at HUD and the Trump administration.”

Newsom was referring to Robert Marbut, who took control of the council on Dec. 3.

Trump didn’t take Newsom’s remarks lying down. He fired back on Christmas Day, tweeting, “Governor Gavin N has done a really bad job on taking care of the homeless population in California. If he can’t fix the problem, the Federal Govt. will get involved!”