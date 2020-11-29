Daily Star:

Ellie’s heartbroken mother says cruel villagers bully her son for his behaviour, beating him and calling him a ‘monkey’ and ‘ape’ as he spends his days running through forests

A mother is forced to chase her son through forests with a makeshift lasso as he forages on grasses and lives as an animal. Ellie, 21, can’t speak and refuses to eat the food prepared for him by his adoring mother, who believes her child is a blessing from God.

Instead he hunts for bananas and other fruits in the forest near his Rwanda village, as well as choosing to feast on grass. His mother described him as a special child and a gift from God as she and her husband lost five children at birth.

Born with learning difficulties, Ellie does not go to school and is afraid of his fellow villagers.

The boy, who was filmed by Afrimax TV, has been dubbed ‘monkey’ by cruel bullies for his unusual way of life.

His mother said: “He doesn’t like food. He prefers eating bananas. He doesn’t know anything, he can’t do anything.

“All he does is run. When he sees people, all he does is run from them. Wherever he runs I have to run after him. In a whole week we can cover 230km.

“If I do not follow him, he might not come back home.”

According to the film, the whole village works to keep him away from the forest to keep him safe.

Neighbours are forced to keep tabs on Ellie and chase after him to protect him from danger.

In the film, his mum says: “He always graze like an animal. He’s always running away.”

