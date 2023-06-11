The Guardian

An effective treatment for a whole raft of diseases, from irritable bowel syndrome to arthritis and even Alzheimer’s, comes from the most unlikely of sources – human poo. James Kinross explains the role gut biomes play in our health

As a nation, we British are obsessed with our gut function, largely because it has never been unhealthier. I spend large parts of my working day talking to patients about their bowel habits, and many of them want to talk about little else. There is also a deeper, more fundamental fascination with the digestive system; the colon is a national source of comedy that has kept us going through every crisis since the beginning of time. “Shit” is a crucial and ubiquitous word that serves as a noun, a verb and an adjective, propping up the entire English language. This wondrous word is both a profanity and a term used to denote an item of high quality, and it is liberally sprinkled into the daily chatter of our lives. The sense of revulsion we feel when we’re faced with human excrement (or even just the thought of it) is, in part, a response to the way it looks and smells. But that revulsion is also a psychological reflex, ingrained by potty training and social stigma. This aversion is an important safety mechanism: handwashing and sewer systems prevent the spread of diseases that have killed millions. But what if I told you that faeces was not toxic waste and that it contained the secret to human health? Would you eat it, if your life depended on it? What if it was rebranded as a faecal microbiota transplant (FMT) or, more accurately, a faecal milkshake given through a tube that passes through the nose into the stomach? You could even take it in the form of a capsule – or “crapsule” – if you wanted. To help persuade you that this might not be such a terrible idea, I’ll tell you the tale of a patient. Raymond had driven the No 7 bus between Oxford Circus and East Acton from the age of 20 until taking early retirement in his mid-40s after learning he had genetic heart problems. He gave up his job on his doctor’s orders. Like you and me, and everyone else on the planet, Ray was a host to several trillion microbes that lived in and on his body. From our first breath to our last, and even beyond, microbes are our ever-present companions. While they take up residence in any number of places in our bodies, they’re especially keen on – and abundant in – the various cavities and niches found in our gut.

