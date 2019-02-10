AMERICAN THINKER

Gallup put out a poll last week, finding that five million Latin Americans plan to cross into the U.S. this year alone. And the total number who plan to enter the U.S., either this year, or later, is 42 million. The U.S. admits a million legal immigrants each year from all countries. This new survey shows that at least four million of that five million are planning to enter illegally, most likely by crossing the border. That’s a human tide. And the case for President Trump declaring an emergency and building a wall instead of bargaining with an unwilling Congress convinced there’s no crisis has just gotten that much stronger.

READ MORE AT THE AMERICAN THINKER