President Joe Biden used a secret train trip Monday to journey from Poland into war-torn Ukraine to show Kyiv it has full and open-ended U.S. support.

AP reports Biden stood with his Ukraine counterpart Volodymyr Zelensky at Mariinsky Palace and recalled the fears expressed nearly a year ago that Russia might quickly march in and take the Ukrainian capital.

“One year later, Kyiv stands,” Biden said from beind his podium decorated with the U.S. and Ukrainian flags. “And Ukraine stands. Democracy stands. The Americans stand with you, and the world stands with you.”

The Ukraine visit comes as Biden decides he wants to be seen as well as heard on his first journey to the country since Russian troops invaded on February 24, 2022.

He also wants to build global support for Ukraine as the war between the Eastern European neighbors is expected to intensify with both sides preparing for spring offensives.

In Kyiv, Biden announced an additional half-billion dollars in U.S. assistance, including shells for howitzers, anti-tank missiles, air surveillance radars and other aid but no new advanced weaponry, the AP report sets out.

