Dozens of police and at least two air ambulances have been called to a park in Reading where multiple people are thought to have been stabbed this evening.

Shocking footage on social media shows four people lying on the floor of Forbury Gardens as they are helped by police and witnesses who perform CPR. Locals have reported seeing a police helicopter circling over the Berkshire town amid reports of a manhunt. A Black Lives Matter protest had been held at the park but finished two hours before the incident, which was reported at around 7pm.

At 9.40pm Thames Valley Police said a man had been arrested at the scene and now remains in custody.

Home Secretary Priti Patel said she was ‘deeply concerned’, tweeting: ‘My thoughts are with everyone involved, including police and emergency responders at the scene.’ Freelance journalist Claire Gould, 33, who lives near the scene, said she saw the emergency vehicles land on the nearby Kings Meadow as a police helicopter circled overhead.

