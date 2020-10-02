Fox News:

Tom Arnold shared Hope Hicks’ personal cellphone on Twitter just hours after news broke that she’d tested positive for coronavirus.

Hicks, a counselor to President Trump, tested positive for COVID-19 on Thursday, according to an administration official, and she had traveled with the president a number of times within the last few days.

In a since-deleted tweet, Arnold offered fans an opportunity to speak with Hicks directly.

“Silent thoughts & prayers aren’t enough for national treasure Hope Hicks,” the 61-year-old actor wrote. “She needs to hear them.”

Arnold then shared a number he claimed to be “her personal cell.”

The star has been very outspoken in his disdain for Trump and the current administration.

In June, he called for “liberal men” to exercise their Second Amendment rights on unmarked law enforcement in Washington D.C.

The actor took to Twitter to encourage violence from people protesting police brutality in the wake of the death of George Floyd, who died May 25 in police custody in Minneapolis, after Officer Derek Chauvin knelt on his neck for more than eight minutes. In response to reports that President Trump had dispatched additional federal law enforcement in riot gear without visible badges or name identification, Arnold suggested that liberals in D.C. arm themselves.

