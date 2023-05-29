Few things are as delicious as warm, fluffy rice. Unfortunately, however, rice can create ideal conditions for potentially dangerous bacteria to grow. Bacillus cereus, among other bacteria, is common on uncooked rice. Boiling rice alone is not enough to kill it because it produces spores that can tolerate heat.

After cooking, rice left at room temperature can host various bacteria as they multiply and release harmful toxins, and sometimes lead to B. cereus food poisoning, also known as “fried rice syndrome.” You can avoid this by being careful about how you prepare, cook and store your rice after cooking.

Hand washing is always a good start when it comes to food preparation, and while washing rice can change its texture and get rid of insects or heavy metals lurking between the grains, it won’t get rid of B. cereus. This is because the bacteria are embedded in the grains, so they are not going anywhere.

