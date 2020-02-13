PAGESIX.COM

“Ray Donovan” will return to give fans a proper ending after being unceremoniously axed by Showtime, sources have exclusively confirmed. The Liev Schreiber drama will either come back for a few final episodes or a movie to lay the characters to rest, Page Six can reveal. Fans were left fuming after Showtime canceled the show a week ago — denying them a proper ending after the Season 7 finale finished with a cliffhanger. Series showrunner David Hollander admitted that he and the show’s creative team had been blindsided.

