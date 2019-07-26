NY POST

The terrifying moment when a piece of raw chicken appears to come back to life on a restaurant table has been caught on video. Footage shows a plate of raw meat on a restaurant table, including a piece of chicken that begins to twitch. After hoisting itself upward, the carcass yanks itself off the diner’s plate as a terrified onlooker can be heard screaming. The footage was posted to Facebook by Florida woman Rie Phillips two weeks ago and has already been viewed more than 4 million times.

